2020 November 10 16:05

Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV

Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Stolt Tankers B.V., has entered into a joint venture with the John T. Essberger Group for the operation of their combined parcel tanker fleets trading within Europe, the company said in its release. As of January 1, 2021, the joint venture, named E&S Tankers, will offer customers a combined fleet of 48 parcel tankers ranging in size from 2,800 to 11,300 deadweight tonnes, trading in Europe and in particular within the Baltic, Mediterranean and Northwest Europe.

The joint venture is subject to being granted clearance by German competition authorities. This is expected during December 2020.



