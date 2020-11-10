2020 November 10 13:51

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 10M’2020 rose by 10% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain surged by 49%

In January-October 2020, port Kavkaz handled 34.131 million tonnes of cargo (+10%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 20% to 15.439 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 7% to 1.276 million tonnes, imports – by 37% to 37,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic climbed by 2%, year-on-year, to 17.151 million tonnes.

Handling of grain grew by 49% to 19.673 million tonnes, sulphur – by 1% to 3.798 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 8.604 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz decreased by 7% to 228,700 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 4%, year-on-year, to 6,243 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.