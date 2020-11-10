2020 November 10 14:30

Stockholm Norvik Port RoRo terminal opens with maiden call by Stena Line

Ports of Stockholm has now opened the RoRo terminal at Sweden’s newest port. The shipping company Stena Line was the first to call at a Stockholm Norvik Port RoRo-berth. The port is a hub for the sustainable provision of goods due to its exceptional location in the Baltic Sea and its efficient connecting transport links, the company said in its release.

On 9th November the Stena Line vessel Stena Flavia was the maiden RoRo-quay call at Stockholm Norvik Port. The arrival coincided with the opening of the gates to the new RoRo terminal, offering substantially greater capacity and growth opportunities for multiple shipping companies.

“With the strategic location of Stockholm Norvik Port, state-of-the-art infrastructure and great opportunities for storage and load handling, we have created completely new prerequisites for our customers. We warmly welcome Stena Line to Stockholm Norvik Port. We are very pleased with our many years of collaboration and also that Stena Line has chosen this commitment to the Baltic Sea’s new mega-port,” says Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm.

Stockholm Norvik Port is located in what is Sweden’s biggest consumer area. The port has exceptional storage and loading capacity, as well as efficient intermodal transport connections to the whole of Sweden.



Stockholm Norvik Port is a brand new RoRo and container port with the best location possible in the Baltic Sea. A hub with short approach lanes, efficient transport links and a newly built railway ensures the sustainable supply of goods to the growing Stockholm region. Hutchison Ports Stockholm operates the container terminal and the RoRo terminal is operated by Ports of Stockholm.