2020 November 10 13:02

New DNV GL class rules for floating offshore wind expands industry horizon

As the first successful pilots transition into the first commercial projects, floating offshore wind is opening up new vistas to offshore wind generation. To help expand the segment, DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society, has released the first integrated rule set for floating offshore wind structures (DNVGL-RU-OU-0512). The rules provide both new entrants and experienced stakeholders a set of well-tested rules and standardized processes for these new structures.

The newly developed DNV GL class rules for floating wind turbine installations, DNVGL-RU-OU-0512, apply standardised well-proven maritime processes and apply them to floating wind. Owners, designers and manufacturers benefit from being able to shift into this exciting new segment, while having a familiar framework so that new processes can be seamlessly integrated into their existing production structures.

The rules are flexible enough to cover all potential hull shapes, including barge, semi-submersible, vertical floating columns (Spar) and tension-leg platform. The basic classification scope covers the floating structure, including mooring systems, with an additional voluntary class notation covering the power generation system, including the tower. The rules are also designed to scale – considering not just the individual units but the entire field with data-based services and condition-based monitoring (CBM) and through linking with fatigue methodology sensor data.



The DNVGL-RU-OU-0512 classification rules have been developed to complement DNV GL Group’s existing verification and certification services and standards for the floating wind energy market. DNV GL has an unmatched track record in enabling offshore wind projects, with an involvement in virtually all of the world’s offshore wind projects. In addition, 80% of the world’s offshore wind projects and 50% of all floating wind pilots use DNV GL as a certification body.

The new class rules were launched on October 28th.

About DNV GL – Maritime

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.