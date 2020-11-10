  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 10 12:15

    Prosafe extends contract with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel

    Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras Netherlands B.V. (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil, the company said in its release.

    The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, but the extension will result in operations through to mid-November 2021. The contract extension allows for up to 30 days for 5-yearly class renewal inspections.

    Total value of the contract amendment including the extension is approximately USD 28.7 million.

    The Safe Notos, a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities. In addition with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with 300 tonne lift capability.

    Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

Другие новости по темам: Petrobras, Prosafe  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 10

12:15 Prosafe extends contract with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel
11:53 DEME holds virtual naming ceremony for next generation trailing suction hopper dredgers ‘Bonny River’ and ‘Meuse River’
11:43 TransContainer organized service on chickpea transportation from the Volga Region to India
11:01 The next-generation cable laying vessel launched at Ulstein Verft
10:56 Port SEZ and Caspian cluster to be established in Astrakhan Region
10:55 Høglund and HB Hunte develop breakthrough CO2 Vessel, Tank and Cargo Handling concept to support carbon capture and storage projects
10:30 Yevgeny Ditrikh relieved of his duties as Transport Minister
10:08 ESL Shipping joins the City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 10
09:54 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL strengthen collaboration with framework agreement
09:44 Action plan approved for implementation of shipbuilding development strategy
09:25 Oil prices are going down
09:19 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 9

2020 November 9

18:24 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Cititug in Ecuador
17:57 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 10.72 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’2020
17:32 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment to build 11 survey ships for Rechvodput
17:06 Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park
16:55 Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port
16:33 SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
16:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt
15:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts building second MR product carrier
15:04 KENC Engineering reveales two new automatic boat landing systems
14:54 Rosatom delegates one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:13 World’s largest LNG containership makes first call in Hamburg
13:15 The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering
12:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2020 fell by 2%
12:42 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 10M’2020 fell by 17.7% YoY
12:23 ABB puts sustainable power solution at heart of FrøyGruppen’s innovative live fish carrier
12:01 Stena Line keep vital supply lines open between Denmark and Sweden
11:40 Milestone Konecranes automation project goes live at Ports of Auckland
11:30 NSR cargo traffic grew by 2.9% in 10M’2020
11:07 Moby SPL looks into launching regular Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
10:29 Concordia Damen receives 40 inland waterway barge order from J.P. Morgan
10:05 Rosmorport estimates the need for ferries on a line with Kaliningrad at up to five units
09:59 Meridian Port Services Limited adds Drive-Through Container Scanner into operation
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 09
09:22 Oil prices grew in response to Biden win
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of November 6

2020 November 8

16:53 Turnaround in the port’s eelgrass cultivation
15:19 PSV contract extended with Fairfield
14:34 Testbed for deepening quay walls with the aid of underwater anchor points
13:09 Rail traffic between China and Hamburg shows positive development
12:41 Stena Line to temporarily stop operation between Denmark and Sweden
11:05 ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)
10:23 McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

2020 November 7

15:47 Austal Vietnam delivers 94-metre catamaran ferry to NIDCo of Trinidad and Tobago
14:32 Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service
13:29 Hapag-Lloyd announces Korea and East Russia booking cancellation cut-off
12:04 British Ports Association examines the future of aerial drone activity in UK ports
11:26 GD's Electric Boat wins Navy's contract modification for the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827
11:13 ABS reaches an IHM Century with Seaspan

2020 November 6

18:13 ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide
17:49 Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
17:36 PACD announces NYSE trading suspension and notice of delisting
17:26 ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
17:02 Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports
16:41 Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW
16:24 USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West
16:15 Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"