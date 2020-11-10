2020 November 10 12:15

Prosafe extends contract with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel

Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petrobras Netherlands B.V. (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil, the company said in its release.

The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, but the extension will result in operations through to mid-November 2021. The contract extension allows for up to 30 days for 5-yearly class renewal inspections.

Total value of the contract amendment including the extension is approximately USD 28.7 million.

The Safe Notos, a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities. In addition with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with 300 tonne lift capability.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.