2020 November 10 11:43

TransContainer organized service on chickpea transportation from the Volga Region to India

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group keeps on developing new export services for its customers. One of such steps is a launch of a block train from Tolyatti to India via Novorossiysk port, the company says in a press release. The first train made of 90 units of 20-foot containers loaded with chickpea will get to Novorossiysk in 2.5 days, after that the containers will be transshipped at NUTEP container terminal of Delo Group and further delivered to the ultimate consignee in India by sea.



For this product transportation a liner-bag packing was used. Transportation of grain products with the use of container “liners” is the best solution; it allows speeding up the process and implementing “door-to-door” scheme ensuring the superior safety of cargo. Loading into containers is carried out on a grain elevator at the place of the product origin which prevents transshipment at dispatch stations and port as well as risks of further mixing or being damaged by rodents because the packing can only be opened by the consignee.



Organization of the new service has become possible due to cooperation of PJSC TransContainer’s branch at Kuibyshevskaya railway, JSC RZD and LLC Europack in providing consignor with logistics solutions, equipment and rolling stock.



“Taking into account the demand on grain products transportation the problem of containerization is particularly topical. Thus the dispatch of first block train loaded with chickpea has given agricultural producers from the Volga region an opportunity to export their product”, underlined Alexey Bulytov, director of PJSC TransContainer’s branch at Kuibyshevskaya railway.



Dispatches of block trains via this route are planned to be organized on a monthly basis.