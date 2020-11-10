  The version for the print

    Høglund and HB Hunte develop breakthrough CO2 Vessel, Tank and Cargo Handling concept to support carbon capture and storage projects

    Automation, gas and system integration specialists, Høglund Marine Solutions, in collaboration with Oldenburg-based HB Hunte Engineering, has developed a breakthrough tank concept for LPG and CO2 transportation, based on existing, proven technology, the company said in its release. This new system more than doubles current vessel cargo capacity to transport liquified CO2, representing a vital step forward in the development of maritime transport solutions for the expanding CCS market, which will require maritime CO2 transport to scale up rapidly.

    Høglund and HB Hunte’s transportation solution uses a unique bilobe tank with a capacity of 8000cbm, drawing on Cargo Handling System (CHS) and tank designs that they have previously proven in LNG, LPG and other sectors. The development of this unique solution came following a proof of concept request from gas technology experts.

    The solution is readily available for use in existing tanker designs. It more than doubles the transportation capacity of liquid CO2 over current vessel capacity without the size, weight and stability concerns that would have come from a higher capacity “monolobe” design. It can be quickly adapted for LPG, giving extra flexibility to a vessel that uses them.

    The tank configuration has a direct and positive impact for the use of different alternative material and reasonable fabrication processes while complying with IGC Code and conventional rule. This allowed the production of a solution which is substantially lower cost and risk than conventional very large diameter cylindrical type offering the same capacity.

    Currently, the maximum capacity for transporting liquified CO2 is approximately 3600cbm, or roughly 1770 tonnes in dedicated CO2 tankers predominantly with specialist operators, Larvik shipping who have been transporting CO2 since 1988. However, as CCS chains develop, maritime transportation capacity needs to increase significantly, requiring innovation in tank design and cargo handling systems.

    About HB Hunte Engineering

    Oldenburg-based HB Hunte Engineering GmbH with their long-standing and well-established experience in the shipyard industry offers state-of-the-art naval architecture services in shipbuilding, mechanical- and the extensive field of gas-engineering. Their service portfolio covers newbuilds as well as conversions and all types of on- & offshore units. HB Hunte Engineering is specialized in the design of gas carriers of any kind have significant references for proven, highly efficient designs from 5.000 - 85.000cbm cargo capacity.

    About Larvik Shipping

    Larvik Shipping AS was founded in 1988 and is a ship management company specialising in niche markets like smaller gas carriers and specialised multipurpose vessels. Since 1988, it has developed and converted dry cargo vessels to CO2 tankers for Norsk Hydro, Yara, Praxair and Nippon Gases Europe. The company’s second-generation CO2 tankers are now fully operational after conversions in Turkey. The CO2 vessels are trading in European, Baltic and Mediterranean waters and are all pressure vessels specially converted for transporting CO2 at food grade quality. Larvik Shipping AS holds all international certificates for ISM, MLC and ISPS, and is an approved DoC holder of Gas Carriers and Dry Cargo vessels by DNVGL, Larvik Shipping is also approved to enter OCIMF terminals and holds a TMSA certificate. Larvik Shipping also manages multipurpose vessel Hannah Kristina, which trades between the Norwegian oil base from Stavanger and up to Aalesund on a long-term charter.

