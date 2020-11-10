2020 November 10 10:56

Port SEZ and Caspian cluster to be established in Astrakhan Region

More that RUB 2.5 billion will be allocated for those purposes in 2021-2022



Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has signed a Decree on establishment of a special port economic zone and a Caspian cluster in the Astrakhan Region. According to the official website of RF Government, the document (No 1792) was signed on 7 November 2020.



Port SEZ will be established in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region.



According to the document, it will be integrated with the existing SEZ of industrial production type, Lotos. Thus, a so called Caspian cluster will be established in the result. It will serve as a cargo base for the North-South ITC linking the Northern and Western Europe with India and Iran.



A special infrastructure and utilities will be built in the area. More that RUB 2.5 billion will be allocated for those purposes in 2021-2022.



Organizations operating within the cluster will be provided with tax and customs privileges including free customs zone procedures. When implementing their investment projects, the residents can also be provided with a consultancy support of the managing company.



Port SEZ is to be established in the area of Olya port in pursuance of the presidential instructions.



The document is available in Russian

