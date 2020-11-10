2020 November 10 10:08

ESL Shipping joins the City of Helsinki Climate Partners network

ESL Shipping has joined the City of Helsinki-led Climate Partners (Ilmastokumppanit) network intended for companies that want to contribute towards making Helsinki a carbon-neutral city, the company said in its release. Each organisation will define their own goals in mitigating climate change over the next few years. These goals must be aimed at improving the current situation and exceeding the current legislative requirements.

In 2020, ESL Shipping’s target is to decrease CO2-emissions from its fleet by 10,000 tons in comparison to 2019 figures. Furthermore, the company aims to perform trials with biogas and renewable diesel together with the Port of Helsinki and the Port of Raahe. The first biogas trial was performed in June this year.



The signing event for participating organisations was arranged the 5 November in Helsinki.



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc.