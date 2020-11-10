2020 November 10 09:54

Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL strengthen collaboration with framework agreement

Sanmar Shipyards and the German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL have signed a framework agreement, making SCHOTTEL the exclusive supplier of thrusters for 90-tonne BP tugs of the Bigaçay class in a Robert Allan design to Sanmar. The new framework agreement is valid for two years, the company said in its release.



“The agreement puts Sanmar in a position of a contractual partner offering the latest propulsion technology with SCHOTTEL exclusively providing our shipyards with two 2,700 kW rudderpropellers type SRP 560 CP for each vessel of the Bigaçay tugboat class,” explains Hakan Tunc, Head of Procurement of Sanmar.



“Sanmar has placed various orders with SCHOTTEL in recent years to equip vessels with high quality propulsion systems,” says SCHOTTEL’s CEO Stefan Kaul. “This trusted partnership is going from strength to strength.”



The collaboration between Sanmar and SCHOTTEL dates back to 2004. Milestone orders have included SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for the Sirapinar class ASD terminal tugs, 17 of which are already in operation, for example, for Svitzer of Denmark. Just recently, Sanmar awarded SCHOTTEL a contract for two 90-tonne BP tugboats with the SRP 560 CP configuration for the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety. Both companies are also in the project planning phase for fitting hybrid tugs with SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers.



About Sanmar

With more than 40 years’ experience, Sanmar Shipyards has a worldwide reputation for innovation and excellence at its two custom-built state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey. Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs and leads the world in the construction of RAL tugboats, with 230 built to date. Range of tugs includes LNG-fueled, hybrid and autonomous vessels. The company, which also operates tugs, prides itself on focusing on the need to minimize or eliminate negative environmental impact. Sanmar Shipyards works in close partnership with customers at every stage of a project, and claims to provide unrivalled after sales and post-delivery technological support.



About SCHOTTEL

The SCHOTTEL Group, with its headquarters in Spay/Rhine, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications. Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 MW for vessels of all sizes and types for 70 years. Around 100 sales and service locations worldwide ensure customer proximity. In January 2019, SCHOTTEL’s international network of subsidiaries was expanded with the foundation of SCHOTTEL Turkey. SCHOTTEL has a large customer base there since the 1970s.