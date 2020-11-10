2020 November 10 09:44

Action plan approved for implementation of shipbuilding development strategy

The Order is signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

A package of measures aimed at raising the competitiveness of Russia’s shipbuilding industry and improvement of related production facilities will be fulfilled in pursuance of the shipbuilding industry development strategy. According to the official website of RF Government, the related order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document includes initiatives with the term of implementation until the end of 2024.



The document foresees the transition to the software of domestic origin and local production of components and electronics. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will annually report to the Government in this respect. Besides, a unified repair and maintenance base is to be established by the end of 2024.



The action plan provides for involvement of small-size and mid-size businesses in implementation of projects as well as production of hi-tech civil products by the defense industry companies. Some measures are focused on improvement of the industry management and planning mechanisms.



Expansion of the production and repair facilities is also foreseen by the document. Among them are the shipbuilding clusters in the Arkhangelsk and Murmansk regions, in the Far East and in Saint-Petersburg.

Those measures are to facilitate modernization of the industry, development of its scientific and technological potential as well as import substitution.



The document (№2868-р dated 5 November 2020) is available in Russian >>>>