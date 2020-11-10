2020 November 10 09:25

Oil prices are going down

Oil prices fell by 1.13-1.46%

As of November 10 (07:30, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery fell by 1.13% to $41.92 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.46% to $39.7 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.