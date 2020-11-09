2020 November 9 17:57

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 10.72 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’2020

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows and spread of COVID-19

In January-October 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 10.72 million tonnes of cargo (down 40%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, in October the port handled 1.08 million tonnes of cargo including 644,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 226,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 213,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In January-October, the number of ship calls fell by 16% to 1,090 calls.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.