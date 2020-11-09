  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 9 17:06

    Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park

    Port of Tyne is using the Offshore Wind North East conference as the forum to launch its latest commercial venture, a new green energy park for the north east region, the company said in its release. Tyne Clean Energy Park has already welcomed its first tenant and will create a convenient, versatile strategic base for the region’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Port of Tyne’s new clean energy park will play an important role in supporting the government’s goal to power every UK home with offshore wind electricity.

    Located on 4 sites, the Port of Tyne is one of only two deep sea ports in the north east region. Offering sites and berths to accommodate deep drafted vessels with no beam restriction, Port and Tyne Clean Energy Park users will benefit from unrestricted, lock free access to berths with 13.0m of depth alongside. The Port is a safe haven for offshore wind operators and other renewables specialists that is open 24/7, 365 days a year, during all tide states.

    Earlier in 2020, the Port was selected as Equinor’s flagship operations and maintenance base, for what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank. This success provided the catalyst for further land clearance to free up additional space for renewable energy tenants. The new Tyne Clean Energy Park will provide an infrastructure catering for all renewable energy production needs, with a total of 200 acres of land soon to become available within the park’s perimeters. Attracting tenants to Tyneside is expected to create thousands of jobs.

    By choosing the Tyne Clean Energy Park as a commercial base, renewables businesses joining Equinor will have a unique opportunity to co-locate every aspect of their supply chains - from manufacturing and assembly operations to installation and maintenance activities. The Port’s unique location on the River Tyne provides safe and efficient marine access to existing offshore wind farm sites including Dogger Bank, Seagreen and Sofia, plus outstanding air, road and rail transport links to the rest of the UK and beyond.

    The river Tyne is already home to an existing offshore cluster, with partner organisations such as the UK renowned South Tyneside Marine College, A&P, Smulders Projects, Shepherd Offshore and TechnipFMC, contributing to a well- established offshore energy supply chain. This existing infrastructure further increases the Port of Tyne’s suitability as a commercial base for renewables manufacturers, operators and servicing providers. Tyneside is also renowned for its local pool of offshore energy industry professionals, who have highly transferable skills for the renewables sector.

    Port of Tyne is already rapidly transforming its own commercial operations to become a low-carbon industrial hub and made a clear commitment to decarbonisation in its Tyne 2050 strategy. This outlines the Port’s strategic vision to become an Enabler and Operator of clean energy powered maritime supply chain services, including being ‘Carbon Neutral by 2030’ and ‘All Electric by 2040’.

    Demonstrating a long term commitment to innovation, the Port of Tyne is leading the UK’s first 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub, a collaboration of organisations from maritime logistics, technology and academia. Launched in response to the government’s call for greater innovation in maritime, this has focused on a range of projects, including investigating the potential of renewables within Port of Tyne plus maritime relevant solutions using autonomous systems and AI.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor, Port of Tyne  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 9

17:06 Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park
16:55 Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port
16:33 SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
16:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt
15:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts building second MR product carrier
15:04 KENC Engineering reveales two new automatic boat landing systems
14:54 Rosatom delegates one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:13 World’s largest LNG containership makes first call in Hamburg
13:15 The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering
12:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2020 fell by 2%
12:42 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 10M’2020 fell by 17.7% YoY
12:23 ABB puts sustainable power solution at heart of FrøyGruppen’s innovative live fish carrier
12:01 Stena Line keep vital supply lines open between Denmark and Sweden
11:40 Milestone Konecranes automation project goes live at Ports of Auckland
11:30 NSR cargo traffic grew by 2.9% in 10M’2020
11:07 Moby SPL looks into launching regular Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
10:29 Concordia Damen receives 40 inland waterway barge order from J.P. Morgan
10:05 Rosmorport estimates the need for ferries on a line with Kaliningrad at up to five units
09:59 Meridian Port Services Limited adds Drive-Through Container Scanner into operation
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 09
09:22 Oil prices grew in response to Biden win
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of November 6

2020 November 8

16:53 Turnaround in the port’s eelgrass cultivation
15:19 PSV contract extended with Fairfield
14:34 Testbed for deepening quay walls with the aid of underwater anchor points
13:09 Rail traffic between China and Hamburg shows positive development
12:41 Stena Line to temporarily stop operation between Denmark and Sweden
11:05 ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)
10:23 McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

2020 November 7

15:47 Austal Vietnam delivers 94-metre catamaran ferry to NIDCo of Trinidad and Tobago
14:32 Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service
13:29 Hapag-Lloyd announces Korea and East Russia booking cancellation cut-off
12:04 British Ports Association examines the future of aerial drone activity in UK ports
11:26 GD's Electric Boat wins Navy's contract modification for the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827
11:13 ABS reaches an IHM Century with Seaspan

2020 November 6

18:13 ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide
17:49 Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
17:36 PACD announces NYSE trading suspension and notice of delisting
17:26 ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
17:02 Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports
16:41 Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW
16:24 USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West
16:15 Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"
16:03 Significant reduction in air pollution from maritime transport achieved by Bothnia Bulk project
15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine