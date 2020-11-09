2020 November 9 17:06

Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park

Port of Tyne is using the Offshore Wind North East conference as the forum to launch its latest commercial venture, a new green energy park for the north east region, the company said in its release. Tyne Clean Energy Park has already welcomed its first tenant and will create a convenient, versatile strategic base for the region’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Port of Tyne’s new clean energy park will play an important role in supporting the government’s goal to power every UK home with offshore wind electricity.

Located on 4 sites, the Port of Tyne is one of only two deep sea ports in the north east region. Offering sites and berths to accommodate deep drafted vessels with no beam restriction, Port and Tyne Clean Energy Park users will benefit from unrestricted, lock free access to berths with 13.0m of depth alongside. The Port is a safe haven for offshore wind operators and other renewables specialists that is open 24/7, 365 days a year, during all tide states.

Earlier in 2020, the Port was selected as Equinor’s flagship operations and maintenance base, for what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank. This success provided the catalyst for further land clearance to free up additional space for renewable energy tenants. The new Tyne Clean Energy Park will provide an infrastructure catering for all renewable energy production needs, with a total of 200 acres of land soon to become available within the park’s perimeters. Attracting tenants to Tyneside is expected to create thousands of jobs.

By choosing the Tyne Clean Energy Park as a commercial base, renewables businesses joining Equinor will have a unique opportunity to co-locate every aspect of their supply chains - from manufacturing and assembly operations to installation and maintenance activities. The Port’s unique location on the River Tyne provides safe and efficient marine access to existing offshore wind farm sites including Dogger Bank, Seagreen and Sofia, plus outstanding air, road and rail transport links to the rest of the UK and beyond.

The river Tyne is already home to an existing offshore cluster, with partner organisations such as the UK renowned South Tyneside Marine College, A&P, Smulders Projects, Shepherd Offshore and TechnipFMC, contributing to a well- established offshore energy supply chain. This existing infrastructure further increases the Port of Tyne’s suitability as a commercial base for renewables manufacturers, operators and servicing providers. Tyneside is also renowned for its local pool of offshore energy industry professionals, who have highly transferable skills for the renewables sector.

Port of Tyne is already rapidly transforming its own commercial operations to become a low-carbon industrial hub and made a clear commitment to decarbonisation in its Tyne 2050 strategy. This outlines the Port’s strategic vision to become an Enabler and Operator of clean energy powered maritime supply chain services, including being ‘Carbon Neutral by 2030’ and ‘All Electric by 2040’.



Demonstrating a long term commitment to innovation, the Port of Tyne is leading the UK’s first 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub, a collaboration of organisations from maritime logistics, technology and academia. Launched in response to the government’s call for greater innovation in maritime, this has focused on a range of projects, including investigating the potential of renewables within Port of Tyne plus maritime relevant solutions using autonomous systems and AI.



