    SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020

    Sovcomflot (SCF Group) says it has received the award for ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020. The award winners were announced at a ceremony held in Shanghai on 6 November 2020.

    For each award category, the organisers assembled independent judging panels, which included representatives from industry associations, banks, research centres, and classification societies. The judging panel for the Shipping Company of the Year category noted SCF’s efforts in decarbonisation and increasing the energy efficiency of its vessels, as well as the response to the opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies, SCF’s contribution to further developing shipping in adverse climatic conditions, and measures taken by the Company to maintain the continuity of operations during the pandemic.

    Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF, commented: “We are greatly honoured to receive the prestigious Seatrade Maritime Award in the Shipping Company of the Year category. For Sovcomflot, this recognition reflects not only our Company’s recent achievements but also its growth, for over a decade, as an industry leader with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and operational excellence, while always remaining true to our ‘Safety Comes First’ philosophy. Undoubtedly, we share this success with all our clients, partners and employees who made this recognition possible.”

    In 2017, SCF Group received a Seatrade Award in the ‘Deal of the Year’ category, and in 2010, the Company won the ‘Seatrade Global Performer’ award.

    PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of 28 October 2020, the Group’s fleet comprises 146 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

