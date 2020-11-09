Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt

2020 November 9 16:11

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 2 and November 6 fell by RUB 65 and totaled RUB 12,405 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: