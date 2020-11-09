-
2020 November 9 16:11
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt
M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 65
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 2 and November 6 fell by RUB 65 and totaled RUB 12,405 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 142 to RUB 12,292 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 104 to RUB 10,928 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by RUB 367 to RUB 12,233 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price fell by RUB 748 rubles to settle at RUB 19,263 pmt.