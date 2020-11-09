2020 November 9 14:54

Rosatom delegates one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok

Rosatom and FESCO will develop a roadmap covering all development activities of the port



Rosatom will delegate one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (a company of FESCO Transportation Group), the Group says in its press release. It was decided at the meeting of the Government Commission held on Noe 8.



On November 9, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and FESCO President Arkady Korosteljov met in Vladivostok with Kirill Kovrov, Deputy General Director of Rosatom, in the presence of Roman Kukharukh, General Director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok. The agreed to develop a roadmap covering all development activities of the CPV.



Social guarantees to the port employees are to be foreseen by an agreement between the trade unions and the Primorsky Territory Government.



As it was reported earlier, FESCO management removed Zairbek Yusupov from the position of CPV General Director and CPV Supervisory Board appointed Roman Kukharuk instead, which triggered dock workers’ protests claiming that FESCO management reinstates Zairbek Yusupov in the office of General Director.

FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business.



