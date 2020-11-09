2020 November 9 14:13

World’s largest LNG containership makes first call in Hamburg

On Sunday, 8 November the ‘Jacques Saadé’ was the first LNG containership of the Megamax class to berth at the Eurogate Terminal.



With a length of 400 metres, a breadth of 61 metres and a height of 78 metres, the ‘Jacques Saadé’ is one of the world’s largest containerships. For fuel, this vessel of the Megamax class uses Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Just now, she is unique.



Her tank contains 18,600 cubic metres of liquefied gas. That volume suffices for a round voyage of 23,372 nautical miles between Asia and Northern Europe. Safety is ensured by four layers of insulation in the tank, and under these a housing of non-rusting stainless steel, plus high-tech sensors. “CMA CGM’s ‘Jacques Saadé’ is a symbol for our sustainability goals and represents our pioneering role in shipping in regard to the use of LNG. So this first arrival of our new flagship makes us immensely proud,” says Peter Wolf, CEO of CMA CGM Deutschland, adding that “This vessel and all those in this series now entering service monthly will play a key role on the regular sea trade between Asia and Europe. A vital hub on this is the Port of Hamburg – one with which CMA CGM’s founder Jacques Saadé enjoyed a close association all his life.”



The ‘CMA CGM Jacques Saadé’ is the first of nine ships of this series that will gradually enter service in the years to come. The following eight sisterships will be named after highly symbolic Paris landmarks and sights: CMA CGM Champs-Elysées, CMA CGM Palais Royal, CMA CGM Louvre, CMA CGM Rivoli, CMA CGM Montmartre, CMA CGM Concorde, CMA CGM Trocadéro, CMA CGM Sorbonne.



CMA CGM Group will deploy this vessel of the Megamax class on the French Asia Line (FAL 1) between Asia and Europe. She sails from Tianjin Xingang, China, then calling Busan, South Korea, Ningbo, Shanghai and Yantian in China, Singapore and Le Havre. The return voyage commences in Le Havre, and continues via Dunkerque, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Southampton, Algeciras and Port Klang to Tianjin Xingang. The ‘CMA CGM Jacques Saadé’ will therefore be a regular sight in Hamburg.



LNG is seen as an alternative fuel for diesel. Liquefied gas reduces emissions of both particulate matter and sulphur dioxide by up to 99 percent, of nitrogen oxide by up to 85 percent and carbon dioxide by up to 20 percent. The Port of Hamburg and the Metropolitan Region are in the process of intensively expanding and promoting innovative technologies.