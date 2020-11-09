2020 November 9 12:42

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 10M’2020 fell by 17.7% YoY

The port's container throughput fell by 9.8%

In January-October 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 11.1 million tonnes of cargo (-17.7%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 19.3% to 9.5 million tonnes including 1.92 million tonnes of paper (-14%), 1.45 million tonnes of wood pulp (-6.9%), 1.94 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.5%) and 1.66 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3%).

Handling of import cargo fell by 11.9% to 2.85 million tonnes including 700,639 tonnes of ran wood (-27.5%), 667,072 tonnes of general cargo (-16.1%), 945,959 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.9%) and 312,118 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-14.3%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 4.4% to 3.6 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 82% to 93,802 tonnes.



Container throughput fell by 9.8% to 521,330 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 25.8% to 2,048 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.