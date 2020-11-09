2020 November 9 12:23

ABB puts sustainable power solution at heart of FrøyGruppen’s innovative live fish carrier

ABB secures a contract with Sefine Shipyard to provide power and propulsion solution to FrøyGruppen's state-of-the-art hybrid live fish carrier, future-proofing the vessel for safe and sustainable operations, the company said in its release.

The innovative live fish carrier, designed by Møre Maritime AS, will be the first vessel of its kind to feature ABB’s award-wining power distribution system Onboard DC Grid™. The system will optimize energy use, whether drawing on main engine power, energy storage power or a combination of the two. The power setup on board will be managed by ABB's integrated Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™), which will ensure optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources.



PEMS™ allows the integrated electrical system to leverage the high-speed digital communication within ABB switchboards, protection devices and controllers to improve information flow and provide full system control from power generation to consumption. Onboard DC Grid™ delivers a highly fault-tolerant system platform, which offers safe and efficient operation that is less exposed to the peak-power total harmonic distortion that affects AC ship power distribution performance.



The full ABB package also includes the digital and connected ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic System for Marine, which will further enhance the vessel’s operational safety and ensure optimal performance, while helping to promptly detect and correct faults on board.

The vessel’s high-power CFlow fish-handling system will feature the combination of ABB’s ACS880 multi-drives and single-drives, which integrate seamlessly with the functionality of Onboard DC Grid™, delivering further operational efficiencies.



