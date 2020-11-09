  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 9 13:15

    The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering

    In Rotterdam, CMA CGM is carrying out the first LNG bunkering of the CMA CGM TENERE, the first of six 15,000-TEU, LNG-powered container ships chartered by the CMA CGM Group, the company said in its release.

    12,000m3 of LNG will be pumped into the CMA CGM TENERE’s tanks by Total’s Gas Agility, the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel, while the container ship carries out cargo handling operations concurrently. After the bunkering, the CMA CGM TENERE will join the Group’s iconic French Asia Line (FAL 1) connecting Asia with Europe.
     
    In November 2017, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, made the visionary choice to equip the Group’s nine 23,000-TEU container ships with LNG engines. This was a first in the shipping industry for vessels of this size. The decision showed the CMA CGM Group’s determination to take action in favor of energy transition in shipping.

    LNG is currently the industry’s best method for preserving air quality. It exceeds current regulatory requirements, cutting emissions of sulfur oxides and fine particles by 99% and of nitrogen oxides by 85%. LNG also provides an initial response to the challenge of tackling climate change. An LNG vessel emits up to 20% less CO2 compared with a vessel powered by fuel oil. LNG technology is one of the first steps that the CMA CGM Group is taking towards its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
     
    The CMA CGM TENERE, delivered on September 15th, and her five sister ships chartered by CMA CGM, are being built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Eastern Pacific Shipping. They will be delivered between now and the end of 2022. They are joining the Group’s flagship, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest LNG-powered container ship, which is expected to complete its first bunkering in Rotterdam on November 12th.

    All together, by 2022, the CMA CGM Group will have 26 LNG-powered vessels with total capacity of 380,000 TEUs.
    The Group has formed a major industrial partnership with Total to supply LNG for these ships. CMA CGM is therefore driving the creation of a genuine excellence centre for the use of LNG in the shipping industry.
     
    About CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 9

17:06 Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park
16:55 Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port
16:33 SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
16:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt
15:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts building second MR product carrier
15:04 KENC Engineering reveales two new automatic boat landing systems
14:54 Rosatom delegates one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:13 World’s largest LNG containership makes first call in Hamburg
13:15 The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering
12:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2020 fell by 2%
12:42 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 10M’2020 fell by 17.7% YoY
12:23 ABB puts sustainable power solution at heart of FrøyGruppen’s innovative live fish carrier
12:01 Stena Line keep vital supply lines open between Denmark and Sweden
11:40 Milestone Konecranes automation project goes live at Ports of Auckland
11:30 NSR cargo traffic grew by 2.9% in 10M’2020
11:07 Moby SPL looks into launching regular Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
10:29 Concordia Damen receives 40 inland waterway barge order from J.P. Morgan
10:05 Rosmorport estimates the need for ferries on a line with Kaliningrad at up to five units
09:59 Meridian Port Services Limited adds Drive-Through Container Scanner into operation
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 09
09:22 Oil prices grew in response to Biden win
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of November 6

2020 November 8

16:53 Turnaround in the port’s eelgrass cultivation
15:19 PSV contract extended with Fairfield
14:34 Testbed for deepening quay walls with the aid of underwater anchor points
13:09 Rail traffic between China and Hamburg shows positive development
12:41 Stena Line to temporarily stop operation between Denmark and Sweden
11:05 ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)
10:23 McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

2020 November 7

15:47 Austal Vietnam delivers 94-metre catamaran ferry to NIDCo of Trinidad and Tobago
14:32 Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service
13:29 Hapag-Lloyd announces Korea and East Russia booking cancellation cut-off
12:04 British Ports Association examines the future of aerial drone activity in UK ports
11:26 GD's Electric Boat wins Navy's contract modification for the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827
11:13 ABS reaches an IHM Century with Seaspan

2020 November 6

18:13 ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide
17:49 Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
17:36 PACD announces NYSE trading suspension and notice of delisting
17:26 ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
17:02 Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports
16:41 Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW
16:24 USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West
16:15 Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"
16:03 Significant reduction in air pollution from maritime transport achieved by Bothnia Bulk project
15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine