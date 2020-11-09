2020 November 9 13:15

The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering

In Rotterdam, CMA CGM is carrying out the first LNG bunkering of the CMA CGM TENERE, the first of six 15,000-TEU, LNG-powered container ships chartered by the CMA CGM Group, the company said in its release.

12,000m3 of LNG will be pumped into the CMA CGM TENERE’s tanks by Total’s Gas Agility, the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel, while the container ship carries out cargo handling operations concurrently. After the bunkering, the CMA CGM TENERE will join the Group’s iconic French Asia Line (FAL 1) connecting Asia with Europe.



In November 2017, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, made the visionary choice to equip the Group’s nine 23,000-TEU container ships with LNG engines. This was a first in the shipping industry for vessels of this size. The decision showed the CMA CGM Group’s determination to take action in favor of energy transition in shipping.

LNG is currently the industry’s best method for preserving air quality. It exceeds current regulatory requirements, cutting emissions of sulfur oxides and fine particles by 99% and of nitrogen oxides by 85%. LNG also provides an initial response to the challenge of tackling climate change. An LNG vessel emits up to 20% less CO2 compared with a vessel powered by fuel oil. LNG technology is one of the first steps that the CMA CGM Group is taking towards its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



The CMA CGM TENERE, delivered on September 15th, and her five sister ships chartered by CMA CGM, are being built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Eastern Pacific Shipping. They will be delivered between now and the end of 2022. They are joining the Group’s flagship, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest LNG-powered container ship, which is expected to complete its first bunkering in Rotterdam on November 12th.

All together, by 2022, the CMA CGM Group will have 26 LNG-powered vessels with total capacity of 380,000 TEUs.

The Group has formed a major industrial partnership with Total to supply LNG for these ships. CMA CGM is therefore driving the creation of a genuine excellence centre for the use of LNG in the shipping industry.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.