2020 November 9 11:30

NSR cargo traffic grew by 2.9% in 10M’2020

974 vessels were given permits for navigation in NSR waters



In January-October, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 26.53 million tonnes, which is 2.9% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

Transit cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 1.28 million tonnes (+83%, year-on-year) thus exceeding the record of 2012.



In the reporting period, 974 vessels were given permits for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (+26.5%, year-on-year). The figure includes 153 permits granted to foreign flagged ships (+56%, year-on-year).

Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route can exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020, Director General of ROSATOM Aleksey Likhachev said at the ceremony for the delivery of the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, to FSUE Atomflot.

Related links:

1.28 million tonnes of transit cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 10M’2020>>>>

NSR cargo traffic to exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020 – Aleksey Likhachev>>>>