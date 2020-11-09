2020 November 9 10:05

Rosmorport estimates the need for ferries on a line with Kaliningrad at up to five units

At least five ferries may be required for a line linking Russia's mainland with Kaliningrad, Vladimir Shtrambrand, head of Rosmorport’s Fleet Construction and Development Department, said at the webinar “All Ferries of Russia. The Baltic Sea” organized by PortNews. According to him, it will be particularly needed if the policy of sanctions against Russia continues.



“Perhaps, some privileges will be required (for construction of additional ferries – Ed.), or fifty-fifty participation of private and public capital as it is now. Perhaps, there will be a need for new technological solutions and more comfort to make it attractive for those opting for this line instead of air or road travel”, said the speaker.



The representative of Rosmorport also emphasized that the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line is 508 miles which is quite a distance for a ferry link.



“International practices show that it is a challenge to make lines exceeding 150-200 miles economically attractive. Social and economic aspect of the issue is more essential here. So, some support will be needed here, perhaps”, said the expert.



According to Professor Gennady Yegorov, head of Marine Engineering Bureau, who was a key speaker at the webinar, the line has been in demand for transportation of up to 24,000 railcars per year (some 1.2 million tonnes of cargo). As of today, the line is being used for transportation of coal, apatite, grain, soya, etc.



The Marshal Rokossovsky and the General Chernyakhovsky under construction for Rosmorport are to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line. The new ferries’ dual-fuel system can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel.

The Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line links the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region without crossing the borders of other states. In January-September 2020, coal accounted for 57.9% of the total throughput.



