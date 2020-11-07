2020 November 7 14:32

Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service

Wan Hai Lines says it will launch of Pakistan – United Arab Emirates Service “PS2” on November 17th, 2020. This new service will help to strengthen Wan Hai Lines network in Gulf Region and Pakistan.



This service will be jointly operated with Global Feeder Shipping, by using 1 vessel with nominal capacity of 1,800 TEU.



PS2 maiden voyage will commence from Jebel Ali port on November 17th, 2020.



The port rotation will be: Jebel Ali - Karachi – Jebel Ali.



Wan Hai Lines is confident that the new service will provide customers with better frequency and service coverage between Gulf and Pakistan.