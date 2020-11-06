2020 November 6 18:13

ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide

In an industry first, ABS has published the Guide for Subsea Mining, detailing Class requirements for the design, construction, installation and survey of mobile offshore mining units.



The landmark publication comes as global interest in resources on the sea floor grows to support the emerging low carbon economy.



“The world demand for metals required for new forms of transportation and electrical storage is increasing. Metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and manganese exist on land, but are increasingly difficult to extract sustainably. Subsea mining, with the abundant resources on the seabed, offers an alternative,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore. “This Guide underscores the ABS mission to promote the safety of life, property, and the environment by helping the industry develop safer offshore mining units, and subsea mining equipment and systems.”



As the world’s leading offshore classification society, ABS has considerable experience in the classification of a range of offshore units, with deep understanding of the challenges involved in operation of these assets, including their mooring and stability. ABS has also been involved in offshore subsea mining projects with clients around the world.



The Guide covers ship-type and column-stabilized units, focusing on three major elements: the hull structure; the anchoring and equipment; and onboard machinery, equipment and systems. The Guide also provides class requirements for subsea mining equipment and systems placed onboard mobile offshore mining units and submerged in water.



