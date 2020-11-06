2020 November 6 16:41

Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW

4 million tonnes of cargo was carried in the basin during the navigation season of 2020



Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of Russia’s inland water ways. According to Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), operation of aids to navigation was suspended in the Basin from November 4 ноября.



All the buoy tender have already arrived in winter lay-up points.



80 units of fleet were in operation during the navigation season of 2020.



According to preliminary results, a total of 4 million tonnes was carried in the Basin during the navigation season.