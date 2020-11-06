2020 November 6 16:15

Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, has experienced strong booking volume for its "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons" since opening, demonstrating the underlying desire by luxury travelers to book a long vacation experience during a time where travel opportunities have been limited.



The voyage to top all voyages is already more than 50 percent sold on segments through the halfway point in Shanghai. Additionally, there is limited space remaining for those wishing to depart from Los Angeles on day one of the 145-day voyage for the full sailing or a shorter segment.



"We are really encouraged by the tremendous amount of positive interest and bookings for our 2022 World Cruise, which clearly demonstrates that now is the time to consider a booking rather than later on when suite availability may be limited or even sold out," said Steve Smotrys, vice president of Global Sales for Seabourn. "The past few months has given travelers time to consider when they are ready to explore the world again and know that when they travel with Seabourn, they'll visit some of the world's most fascinating destinations, while experiencing the personalized, intuitive service we are known for."



The ultra-luxury Seabourn Sojourn will depart Los Angeles on January 11, 2022, and travel westbound, visiting Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Africa, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022. Among the notable highlights is Seabourn's return to Egypt since 2014, with an overnight visit scheduled for Safaga (Luxor), as well as a stop at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The entire itinerary is available on Seabourn's website.



"Given the uncertainty in the world, our Seabourn guests and travel advisors are showing a desire to book a vacation further into next year and to make that trip something very, very special. The World Cruise in 2022 is a signature event and the demand for this cruise has demonstrated that interest," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.



Seabourn Sojourn will call at 72 ports and destinations in 28 countries throughout the course of the sailing, featuring a combination of visits to popular marquee ports, cosmopolitan cities and smaller hidden gems. The voyage will include 20 overnights and linger late into the evening in 21 ports, offering guests ample opportunities to explore these fascinating destinations in depth.



There will be three exclusive world cruise events planned for guests booked on the full 145-day voyage, as well as local shows, regional cuisines, and palate-pleasing wines for all guests to enjoy as they sail around the globe. In addition, the World Cruise will include two of the line's most popular signature events available to all guests on a complimentary basis: Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue at Koh Kood, Thailand; and "Evening at Ephesus" at Kusadasi, Turkey, featuring a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars.

