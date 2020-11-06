2020 November 6 17:26

ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network

ESL Shipping says it has joined the City of Helsinki-led Climate Partners (Ilmastokumppanit) network intended for companies that want to contribute towards making Helsinki a carbon-neutral city. Each organisation will define their own goals in mitigating climate change over the next few years. These goals must be aimed at improving the current situation and exceeding the current legislative requirements.

In 2020, ESL Shipping’s target is to decrease CO 2 -emissions from our fleet by 10,000 tons in comparison to our 2019 figures. Furthermore, we aim to perform trials with biogas and renewable diesel together with the Port of Helsinki and the Port of Raahe. The first biogas trial was performed in June this year.

“We are proud to join the City of Helsinki Climate Partners network. In addition, to our own environmental efforts, it is extremely important to learn more from other stakeholders. Together we can really make a difference”, comments Managing Director Mikki Koskinen.

The signing event for participating organisations was arranged the 5 November in Helsinki.

ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. Our main clients are the power generation, steel and chemical industries to whom we carry raw materials such as coal, iron ore and limestone. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc