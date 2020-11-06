  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 6 16:03

    Significant reduction in air pollution from maritime transport achieved by Bothnia Bulk project

    The Bothnia Bulk project has mitigated climate change and air pollution in the year-round supply of raw materials in the Bay of Bothnia, ESL Shipping says in a press release. Total CO-emissions per transport work have reduced by up to 50% compared with conventional vessels in operation. Also, other harmful air emissions (SOX, NOX, and PM) have reduced significantly. This is achieved through two new EU co-funded LNG fuelled vessels Viikki and Haaga with shore power connection and other energy efficiency measures on board. The LNG technology and infrastructure enable the usage of fossil-free biogas as ship fuel which further reduce air emissions. In addition, the project established on-shore power supply and improved efficiency in port operations.

    The project partners have been ESL Shipping, Port of Raahe, Ports of Luleå and Oxelösund, SSAB Europe and Raahen Voima. During the years 2016-2020, the joint project between Finnish and Swedish partners has modernized the year-round supply of raw material of steelworks to be more sustainable by improving the port infrastructure and efficiency, and by introducing two LNG-fueled bulk carriers, as well as an LNG refuelling truck.

    The project is a concrete step towards clean shipping and alternative fuels by increasing the demand for LNG and biogas and their bunkering infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. As a result of the project, an energy-efficient, low-emission supply of dry bulk cargo is now in place.

    The project has received financial support from the European Union via the CEF Transport programme, Action No: 2015-EU-TM-0178-M.

    ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. Our main clients are the power generation, steel and chemical industries to whom we carry raw materials such as coal, iron ore and limestone. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc

