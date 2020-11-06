  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 6 17:02

    Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports

    Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has been selected to receive the President’s “E” Award for Exports. The company was recently notified by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

    “Metal Shark’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs. The ‘E’ Awards Committee was very impressed with Metal Shark’s phenomenal growth in export sales over the past four years,” said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

    “We are highly focused on our export business and place great emphasis on supporting our growing list of international customers,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “Operators across the full spectrum of government, military, and commercial markets appreciate the assurance of dealing with a well-proven, reliable builder in the United States, and we strive to meet their needs with high-quality product. It is an honor to be recognized for our success with the President’s “E” Award.”

    “We would like to thank Secretary Ross for recognizing Metal Shark as one of the top U.S. exporters,” said Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s Vice President of International Business Development. “We establish and maintain long term relationships with our customers worldwide by delivering next generation, mission-configured platforms of the highest quality, and providing unmatched service and support.”

    “Through innovation, tenacious salesmanship, and a comprehensive focus on customer satisfaction, Metal Shark delivers flawlessly to buyers worldwide. That is how U.S. businesses compete and win every day in global markets. My team and our colleagues overseas are proud to support them,” said Erin Butler, Director of the U.S. Commercial Service New Orleans, which nominated Metal Shark.

    In total, Secretary Ross honored 39 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President’s “E” Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

    U.S. companies are nominated for the “E” Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department’s International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, the International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

    About the “E” Awards: In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America’s exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets. For more information about the “E” Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

    Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.

Другие новости по темам: Metal Shark, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 6

18:13 ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide
17:49 Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
17:36 PACD announces NYSE trading suspension and notice of delisting
17:26 ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
17:02 Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports
16:41 Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW
16:24 USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West
16:15 Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"
16:03 Significant reduction in air pollution from maritime transport achieved by Bothnia Bulk project
15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine
09:45 Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch received property unit in Kavkaz seaport
09:27 Oil prices decrease after a growth
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 5

2020 November 5

18:30 MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency
18:10 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%
17:48 Rosmorport completed preparation of its 12 port icebreakers for winter season
17:26 LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece
17:16 i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform
16:55 Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ to design shaft line for nuclear-powered icebreaker project of Project 10510, Leader
16:37 ICS announces two new initiatives
16:21 Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions
16:11 First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service
16:10 Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
15:47 MABUX releases its weekly bunker review
15:14 SMM goes digital from 2-5 February 2021
14:51 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:28 Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC
14:03 NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project
13:32 Amsterdam port facilitates degassing tests for barges
13:16 USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions
13:02 NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics
12:49 USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts
12:27 Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf
12:20 World’s first LPG-fuelled VLGC now undergoing sea trials with Wärtsilä fuel system
12:05 Navigation season closed in Yenisey Basin of RF IWW
11:12 Damen launches third Island Class vessel for BC Ferries
11:08 Tallink Grupp's net loss in Q3 amounts to EUR 23.9 million
10:34 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to East Russia
10:31 Information on Kavkaz seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
10:08 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin delivered to Rosmorport
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 05
09:29 Oil prices decrease in expectation of US election news
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 4

2020 November 4

17:05 Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
16:07 Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany