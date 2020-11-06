2020 November 6 15:02

Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has announced the signing of a five-year framework agreement worth SAR 300 million with Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security (PSS). Under the terms of this agreement, which encompasses various internal and external sea, air, and land transport and freight services, Bahri will serve as the official carrier for the Presidency of State Security and all its divisions, the company said in its release.



In the presence of the Head of the Presidency of State Security H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Howairini and Bahri Chairman Mohammed Al-Sarhan, and officials from both parties, the agreement was signed by the Deputy Head of State Security for Financial Affairs and Support Services Saleh Al-Dabbasi and Bahri CEO Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi.



H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Howairini thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for agreeing to sign the framework agreement with Bahri to provide transport services for all the divisions of the Presidency of State Security. He praised Bahri’s leading role in serving different government and private sectors, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the Kingdom’s wise leaders and fulfil the objectives of Vision 2030.



Bahri has been operating in the maritime transport field for over 40 years with extensive experience in sea, air, and land transportation and freight. Bahri is one of the largest owners and operators of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East. The company is committed to playing an integral and leading role in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by continuously enhancing and expanding its services and presence across the world, enabling the opening of new trade routes, and positioning the Kingdom as a unique regional logistics gateway to three continents.