2020 November 6 12:45

Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated

NYK and its partners have dissolved Marine LNG Zeebrugge NV/SA, a JV company created to manage the global brand "Gas4Sea" for the bunkering of LNG (liquefied natural gas) fuel for ships, the company said in its release. The partners additionally agreed to transfer all shares of the exclusive vessel holding company for the LNG bunkering vessel (LBV) Engie Zeebrugge to NYK and make the holding company a wholly owned subsidiary of NYK.

NYK has changed the name of the LBV from Engie Zeebrugge to Green Zeebrugge, and continue to use this ship, utilizing the know-how and technical capabilities cultivated through the LNG bunkering operations so far. In response to the expected increase in global demand for LNG fuel, NYK will start LNG-fuel bunkering business under a new scheme in the future.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group has indicated its goal to integrate ESG principles into management strategies to implement green business initiatives and has been dedicated to achieving the SDGs through the group’s business activities. The Group will continue to develop the LNG-fuel market in terms of LNG-fuel bunkering, promote the conversion of marine fuel to LNG, and contribute to reducing shipping’s environmental burden.