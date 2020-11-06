  The version for the print

    Konecranes forklifts go electric

    The Konecranes E-VER is a brand-new addition to the Konecranes Ecolifting family. With a fully electric driveline and the latest eco-efficient features, it is a silent, productive vehicle with zero direct emissions.

    Since 1959, Konecranes Lift Trucks has been a pioneer in providing powerful, flexible and reliable lift trucks to customers around the world, and over the years new models have become more productive, economical and eco-efficient. Our innovative lift truck concept with box type chassis and hydraulic load sensing system, introduced in 1995, delivered fuel savings of up to 15% compared to other gear-pump units. In 2013, we launched the world’s first hybrid reach stacker, and followed that with the largest capacity reach stacker, which can lift 152 tons under hook. Today, the company continues to live up to its enviable reputation with its first electric lift truck.

    Benefits to the environment are just the start. In comparison with a standard diesel engine, the Konecranes E-VER cuts energy consumption by up to 70%. The lithium-ion battery that powers the truck’s two motors has been selected for its many advantages. It saves time, taking just 45 minutes to fully recharge. When the truck is in motion, it adds braking energy to the charge. Surrounded by a protective frame, it’s safe from physical damage and can be charged anywhere. Finally, it will last for at least 3,000 charge full charge cycles, which is up to 4 times as long as other types of batteries.

    The Konecranes E-VER electric forklift needs less time and money for maintenance because it has common electrical modules and few moving parts. With no heat and less vibration, components will last longer. No oil means less chemical waste and less servicing.

    Konecranes has always built lift trucks that provide the best in control, comfort and safety. The Konecranes E-VER is no different. Powerful and easily maneuverable, this electric vehicle runs on a motor that is more efficient than a diesel engine. Smoother movements and faster acceleration allow the driver to focus on the task of moving a load safely and efficiently. The cabin features a wide, unobstructed view of the work area and an ergonomic console with a clear, graphic screen display for unparalleled visibility and comfortable control of the vehicle.

    This electric forklift takes safety one step further, with redundant sensors for faster diagnostics and failsafe functioning. In addition to the display, there are electric signals all around the machine to alert the driver to the most important details of the vehicle’s operation, such as when to recharge.

    The Konecranes E-VER is a Smart Connected Lift Truck as well. TRUCONNECT® Remote Monitoring follow the battery charge status along with energy consumption and recovery. The yourKONECRANES.com customer portal puts all this information together in one place, providing management and operational KPIs as well as data visualizations and trend charts to monitor and control the truck’s operational efficiency, productivity, safety and environmental impact.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

