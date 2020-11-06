2020 November 6 11:30

Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020

The Virtual Summit on African Ports, Aligning Investment Opportunities & Operations will be held on 25 November 2020. According to the organizer, the Euro Institute for Information and Technology Transfer in Environmental Protection, EITEP, registration for the event is free of charge.

The virtual Summit will feature governmental representatives, ports authorities, ports operators, world-class companies addressing topical experiences and challenges for African region’s needs in Ports and logistics infrastructure (Port privatization, security of a concession in Africa, port investment Port terminal Technology, role of inland ports….)

