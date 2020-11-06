2020 November 6 10:48

Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded an Optimised Maintenance Agreement covering the main engines for two new, ultra-modern 174,000 cbm LNG Carriers (LNGCs) managed by Greece-based Thenamaris LNG Inc., the company said in its release. The vessels, ‘Cool Discoverer’ and ‘Cool Racer’, are powered by low pressure, WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines, and were built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in South Korea. The five-year agreement was signed in September 2020.

The object of the agreement is to ensure certainty of operations with budgeted maintenance costs. Under the contract terms, Wärtsilä will enable remote support with condition monitoring systems including Expert Insight, Wärtsilä’s unique digital predictive maintenance product, which is now capable of supporting both two- and four-stroke engines. To provide accurate and pro-active advice and recommendations, Expert Insight utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics backed by Wärtsilä’s vast experience and in-house know-how. This enables prompt notification should performance deviations occur, thus allowing corrective and mitigating actions to be made early. The solution is expected to deliver an estimated 50 percent reduction in unplanned maintenance requirements, and an improvement of 2 to 5 percent in fuel efficiency, with a corresponding reduction in emissions. The service is delivered through Wärtsilä Expertise Centres around the world.

Thenamaris LNG Inc. is a global ship manager of high specification, modern ocean-going vessels, and currently manages eight vessels with an additional five newbuildings set for delivery by 2022. Wärtsilä has an existing ongoing Technical Management Agreement with the company covering the Wärtsilä engines in three LNG vessels fitted with diesel-electric technology. This however is the first Maintenance Agreement signed with Thenamaris LNG Inc. for two-stroke engines.

Wärtsilä currently has about 700 vessels under maintenance agreements, of which approximately 160 are LNG Carriers.

Through Wärtsilä’s and WinGD’s 10-year service partnership agreement signed in December 2017, Wärtsilä has access to WinGD’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and technical specifications and is appointed as an Authorized Global Service Provider for all WinGD engines. This in turn, provides WinGD and its customers continued access to Wärtsilä’s worldwide service network and comprehensive services offering. It also enhances the opportunity for Wärtsilä to provide integrated smart solutions and smart services to the merchant shipping industry.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.