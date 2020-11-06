2020 November 6 09:45

Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch received property unit in Kavkaz seaport

The building is designed to accommodate up to 240 passengers waiting to board the sea ferries

In accordance with the order of the Interregional Territorial Administration of the Federal Agency for State Property Management in the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea No. 23-553-r dated 12.08.2020, a passenger building in the Kavkaz seaport was assigned to FSUE “Rosmorport” on the right of economic management and, in accordance with the order of FSUE “Rosmorport” No. 334 dated 18.08.2020, was transferred to the Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch for use.

The building with a total area of ​705 sq. m. was built in 2012 and is designed to accommodate up to 240 passengers waiting to board the sea ferries coming from the Kavkaz seaport. This building is equipped with bathrooms and other sanitary and technical facilities.

Due to the end of construction of the Crimean bridge and opening of permanent road-rail communication, the passenger traffic at the sea ferry crossing, connecting the Crimea seaport and the Kavkaz seaport, ceased. In the near future, after the end of repair works in the passenger building, it is planned to convert it for further accommodation of truck drivers and employees of state control and supervisory bodies involved in the transshipment of fruit and vegetable products delivered to the Caucasus seaport from countries near abroad.