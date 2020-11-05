2020 November 5 18:30

MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S) and Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. (MES-M,), both subsidiaries of Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd., have started an engineering service of improving propulsion system efficiency in order to achieve GHG emissions reduction for existing vessels, the company said in its release.

Currently in the maritime industry, regulation of Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is applied aiming GHG emissions reduction adopted by International Maritime Organization (IMO), and ship owners and shipyards are making continuous effort to improve propulsion and energy efficiency for newbuilding vessels.

However, for most of the vessels operating in the world and built before applying EEDI regulation have not been improved from their original design with higher GHG emission in ton mile basis compared with vessels built after EEDI regulation is applied. Recent years, social demands for reducing GHG emissions for existing vessels are increasing and measures are required urgently. Under such circumstances, MES-S and MES-M propose the improved propulsion system in whole to achieve GHG emissions reduction for existing vessels utilizing the technologies on propulsion efficiency and main engine energy efficiency, which have been ever cultivated throughout the development of vessels and main engines.

By MES-S's engineering service, propulsion efficiency of existing vessels is improved by optimized Energy Saving Devices (ESD) and propeller design according to individual vessel design, which is developed together with MES-S's subsidiary, Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) Inc., based on optimization design technology with advanced numerical simulation using existing vessel's hull form data.

Further, MES-M improves energy efficiency for own manufactured main engines by optimizing it's tuning to match the vessel's actual operation. These Energy Saving Devises (ESD), improved propeller and Main Engine tunings work synergistically to maximize the effect of GHG emissions reduction under collaboration between MES-S and MES-M.