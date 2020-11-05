2020 November 5 18:10

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%

Coal accounted for 50.6% of the total loading

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 271 million tonnes in January-October 2020, up 3.8%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 108.7 million tonnes (+0.2%), to the port of the Southern Region – about 63.9 million tonnes (+4.2%), to the port of the Far East Region – 91.7 million tonnes (+8.3%).



Coal accounted for 50.6%, oil cargo – 22.9%, ferrous metal – 6.7%, fertilizers – 6.2%, grain – 3.2%.



In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 5/9% to some 137 million tonnes including about 77.6 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+7.9%), about 45.2 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (-1%), 14.3 million tonnes - for the southern ports (+19.9%).