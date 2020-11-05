2020 November 5 17:16

i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform

i4 Insight, creators of a platform that provides a single point of access for multiple data streams and applications, providing a holistic view of ship and fleet operations, is partnering with GreenSteam, a leader in vessel-based machine learning for hull and improved vessel performance. This partnership looks to provide solutions that will help drive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and cut operating costs, LR said in its release.

The i4 Insight Platform allows shipowners, operators and charterers to easily access insights on performance and fuel consumption across all ships in their fleet. The addition of GreenSteam’s advanced machine learning technology means that platform users will have a more accurate picture of the leading contributors to excessive fuel consumption as well as access to actionable recommendations on how to optimise fleet performance.

Given the sheer volume of performance data available, machine learning is essential to help make sense of complex factors impacting vessel performance to help ensure operational efficiency. GreenSteam was one of the first companies to apply machine learning to vessel performance data and its system can analyse data from thousands of vessels, continually learning, adapting and updating what it knows about each vessel.



