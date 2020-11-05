  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 5 16:11

    First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, has completed installation of the first unit of an LNG (liquefied natural gas) fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for marine dual fuel engines, delivered in November last year, on the pure car carrier (PCC) built by Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the company said in its release. The first LNG-fueled PCC built in Japan was delivered to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha on October 28, 2020, and has entered service. During the construction period after the delivery of the FGSS, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding maintained close cooperation with the shipyard and supported the successful delivery of the ship by conducting various adjustments and commissioning of the FGSS.

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding supported the shipyard by providing the relevant engineering services and technical support relating to the gas handling of the LNG-fueled PCC, as well as dispatching highly experienced engineers for a part of installation work and the gas testing.

    Engineers were also dispatched last month during the LNG fueling, the first ship-to-ship bunkering in Japan. The same FGSS system is currently being manufactured for a second PCC, and is to be delivered next year as scheduled.

    The ship has been designated by Japan's Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) as a model project to reduce CO2 emissions by using alternative fuel, and demonstrate substantial CO2 emission reduction technology during actual operation. The FGSS is expected to greatly contribute to the environmental performance of the ship not only by meeting the SOx (sulfur oxide) emission regulations implemented globally in 2020, but also by improving the energy efficiency (CO2 emissions per unit of transportation) of the ship by approximately 40%, far exceeding the International Maritime Organization (IMO) EEDI Phase 3 requirements(Note) that will come into effect in 2025.

    The FGSS is an LNG fuel gas supply system developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding utilizing LNG and vaporized gas handling technology accumulated through its extensive experience with construction of LNG carriers, and has been verified for marine use based on experience in marine engine test facilities at engine manufacturers. The system comprises LNG fuel tanks, LNG fuel gas supply units, a control unit and other facilities, and is delivered in modules. This contributes to the optimum design of the cargo space and helps the shipyard shorten the installation period, as well as supports safe operation by customizing the control system and other aspects of the FGSS to meet the operational needs of the ship owner.

    Going forward, by providing FGSS and related engineering services, as well as technical support for new buildings and conversions, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will contribute to competitiveness for ship owners and operators, increase the added value of ships, and reduce the environmental load that is increasing worldwide.

     EEDI Phase 3 requirements:
     Regulations on the energy efficiency of ships based on the 2013 revision of the International Convention on the Prevention of Ship Pollution 1997 Protocol (Appendix VI to the MARPOL Convention). EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) is the number of grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) required to carry 1 ton of cargo for 1 mile, and the reduction rate from the baseline will be gradually enhanced. Car carriers are required to implement reductions of 5% by 2015 (Phase 1), 15% by 2020 (Phase 2), and 30% by 2025 (Phase 3).

Другие новости по темам: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 5

18:30 MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency
18:10 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%
17:48 Rosmorport completed preparation of its 12 port icebreakers for winter season
17:26 LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece
17:16 i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform
16:55 Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ to design shaft line for nuclear-powered icebreaker project of Project 10510, Leader
16:37 ICS announces two new initiatives
16:21 Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions
16:11 First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service
16:10 Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
15:47 MABUX releases its weekly bunker review
15:14 SMM goes digital from 2-5 February 2021
14:51 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:28 Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC
14:03 NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project
13:32 Amsterdam port facilitates degassing tests for barges
13:16 USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions
13:02 NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics
12:49 USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts
12:27 Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf
12:20 World’s first LPG-fuelled VLGC now undergoing sea trials with Wärtsilä fuel system
12:05 Navigation season closed in Yenisey Basin of RF IWW
11:12 Damen launches third Island Class vessel for BC Ferries
11:08 Tallink Grupp's net loss in Q3 amounts to EUR 23.9 million
10:34 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to East Russia
10:31 Information on Kavkaz seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
10:08 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin delivered to Rosmorport
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 05
09:29 Oil prices decrease in expectation of US election news
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 4

2020 November 4

17:05 Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
16:07 Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany
15:37 PLA's new team has an upriver maintenance mission
15:18 Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment
14:38 Port of Rotterdam Authority performing trial with water injection dredging
13:44 HAROPA ports remain fully operational
13:15 Port of Virginia names Stephen Edwards as CEO, Executive Director
12:49 ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’ – about 450 registrations in second Future Conference for industry, logistics and ports
11:58 BMT appoints new Managing Director of BMT Asia
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 04

2020 November 3

18:27 ABB Azipod® icebreaking propulsion to power a fleet of newbuild LNG carriers
17:56 Petredec signs contract for up to six 93k cbm dual fuel LPG propulsion VLGCs
17:50 Aker Arctic to design next generation Swedish and Finnish Icebreakers
17:15 Port of Antwerp replaces the existing system of PIN codes for the release of containers
16:46 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority performs trial with water injection dredging
15:58 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:35 Royal Arctic Line saves fuel with intelligent IoT technology
15:04 Damen signs with Aqualiner-Swets in nine vessel order
14:07 Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) crosses 96 million gross tonnage milestone
13:54 New Diamond Line VAX service makes maiden call at Vado Gateway
13:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg acquired new 63-tonne Vityaz crane
13:02 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 10M’2020 climbed by 1.7% Y-o-Y
12:03 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2020
11:25 AMSA response to damaged ship to avoid environmental impacts
11:11 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’20 fell by 5% YoY
10:36 The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the fight against plastic pellet pollution
10:22 9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y
09:58 1.28 million tonnes of transit cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 10M’2020
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 03