2020 November 5 16:10

Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW

All the ships arrived in winter lay-up points



Operation of aids to navigation suspended in the Lena Basin of Russia’s inland water ways. According to Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), most of ships arrived at winter lay-up points.

During the navigation season of 2020. transit dredging operations involved 13 units of dredging equipment. Total scope of dredging on the transit route amounted to 1,606,600 cubic meters of material.



