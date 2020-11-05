2020 November 5 14:28

Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC

USC also needs more floating docks

Building berth capacity is among key problems of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin held aboard the new diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin. According to the meeting transcript available on the official website of the Kremlin, this year USC will commission 18 products for RF Naval fleet and today almost all our berths are occupied.



“Building berth capacity is one of our problems”, said Georgy Poltavchenko.



According to him, floating docks are among the serious problems.



“As for the problems – and these can always be discussed at length – they do exist. I reported to you about them last time. Thank you for also supporting our request at that time. You instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to draft a programme for building new docks. This is really a serious problem (especially as regards floating docks). It impedes our current work because the average age of the floating docks in our industry is about 50 years or more. Naturally, this creates certain difficulties in our activities. And the fact that we are about to develop a dock programme and we will carry it out, will help mightily”, he said.



