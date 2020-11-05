2020 November 5 14:03

NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project

On November 3, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Diamond Gas Metropolis, owned by NYK and the Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), was delivered. The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, NYK said in its release.

The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management, and the new ship will transport LNG from the U.S. state of Louisiana for the Cameron LNG project, as well as from other locations around the world, under a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of MC. NYK and MC both have a stake in the Cameron LNG project.

Diamond Gas Metropolis is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group seeks to secure stable freight rates through long-term contracts and continue its efforts to contribute to a stable supply of LNG as an environment-friendly energy.