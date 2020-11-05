2020 November 5 13:16

USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions

Domestic content of the Arktika icebreaker is as high as 93 percent

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) succeeds in domestic production of ship components, Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin held aboard the new diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin. According to the meeting transcript available on the official website of the Kremlin, the domestic content of the Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker is as high as 93 percent.



“We have to find the solutions to many problems here at home. In principle, I can say that this is also probably helpful. Thus, last month we commissioned the Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker: the domestic content of that ship is basically 93 percent. Together with our allied suppliers we had to restore certain competences, which we did. The icebreaker passed the tests successfully. I think this is a good sign for all of us, that we can and must cope with the many problems that our friends are creating for us out of nowhere. So, in this context I would like to report to you that we have no difficulties”, said Georgy Poltavchenko.

USC representative also emphasized that a group of reliable suppliers has been established already.



“As for quality, today the corporation is actively improving it and reducing losses because this naturally results in lower prices. I must say that we have done and are doing a lot in this respect. In part, we are trying to find reliable suppliers because in many respects our work and meeting deadlines depend on suppliers”, he added.



