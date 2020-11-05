2020 November 5 13:02

NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics

On October 27, NYK changed the name of Rolf Logistic LLC, which was made a wholly owned subsidiary in July, to LLC NYK Auto Logistics (Rus). Within the Russian Federation, the company provides comprehensive finished-vehicle logistics services that include inland transportation of finished vehicles, port terminal operations, and storage services, the company said in its release.

In 2012, NYK entered into a joint venture agreement with the Rolf Group to provide customers with comprehensive finished-vehicle logistics services that included sea transportation and inland logistics within Russia.

NYK has made now LLC Rolf Logistic a wholly owned subsidiary and changed its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics (Rus) to strengthen the NYK Group’s finished-vehicle logistics business under a united NYK brand within Europe and Central Asia to meet the continuing strong demand for finished-vehicle transport in Russia and support inland cross-border transportation and car-parts logistics.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group is making efforts to optimize its supply chain and create new value through digitalization and green initiatives. The Group will continue to utilize its considerable expertise and global network to develop competitive automotive logistics services that meet the various logistics needs of our customers.