2020 November 5 12:05
Navigation season closed in Yenisey Basin of RF IWW
Most of ships arrived at winter lay-up points
Operation of aids to navigation suspended in the Yenisey Basin of Russia’s inland water ways. According to Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), most of ships arrived at winter lay-up points.
In 2020, Yenisey River Transport Administration operated 6,500 aids to navigation and 82 units of fleet including 11 dredging ships.
The bulk of cargo flow on the Yenisey river is made by cargo of Norilsk Nickel.