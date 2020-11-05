2020 November 5 10:31

Information on Kavkaz seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports

By order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-277-r dated 21.07.2020, the information on the Kavkaz seaport in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation was amended.

These amendments are related to changes in the capacity of cargo terminals, the area of covered and open warehouses in the Kavkaz seaport.

Besides, the names of sea terminals operators carrying out their activity in the Kavkaz seaport, as well as the list of services provided by them, were clarified.