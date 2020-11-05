2020 November 5 09:29

Oil prices decrease in expectation of US election news

Oil prices fell by 1.99-2.02%

As of November 5 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery fell by 1.99% to $40.41 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 2.02% to $38.36 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.