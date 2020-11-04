-
2020 November 4 15:18
Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment
Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) has received a 5-star GRESB rating - a globally recognised assessment that evaluates ESG performance and sustainability ‘best practices’ for real estate and infrastructure funds, companies and assets worldwide.
PBPL was also the highest ranked port company in the ‘Transport: Port Companies’ category, and its overall score reached 87/100 (an improvement from 67/100 in 2018/19).
PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, said the Port of Brisbane was proud of the result, which reflected the company’s progress against its whole-of-business Sustainability Strategy and the significant progress that has been delivered over the last 12 months.
“Now entering its third year, our Sustainability Strategy is delivering real and tangible results both to PBPL and to the Port community,” said Mr Cummins.
“It’s a whole of business strategy, which looks at sustainability opportunities across the ‘Four Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity and Partnerships’.
“Many of the initiatives identified within the strategy are considered leading edge for the ports and logistics sector. We’re making progress against both our short and long-term targets and doing so in partnership with our many stakeholders.
“This ranking and global recognition gives us great confidence that our strategy is enabling the business to respond in a responsible, balanced and sustainable way, and delivering positive outcomes for our business, our customers and stakeholders, and the broader community.”
Key sustainability initiatives delivered/underway include:
- Climate Change Module – Developed in partnership with Seaport OPX and extending our NCOS Online technology, the module uses scenario modelling to better understand potential climate change risks to port infrastructure and operations in a local context. It was used to complete risk assessments to identify potential direct impacts of climate change on port infrastructure and certain commodities imported and exported through the Port; the outcomes will inform future port planning
- Energy Transition Plan – Provides a framework to assist PBPL in reducing carbon emissions to ‘net zero’ by reducing the use of carbon intensive electricity and fuels through new technologies including renewables, energy storage, zero emission fuels. PBPL has committed to 24% emissions reduction by 2024/25 and ‘net zero’ emissions by 2030
- Target Zero –Commitment to achieving zero waste to landfill and net positive water by 2030
- Solar car parking – PBPL has installed an 800kW solar-shaded carpark at the new Brisbane International Cruise Terminal, generating approximately 1,300MWh power annually while providing shaded parking options for passengers
- Electric vehicle trial – Purchased an electric car to trial ahead of potentially transitioning PBPL’s fleet to electric vehicles
- Sustainability Code Port of Brisbane Land Use Plan – Outlines ‘best practice’ sustainability initiatives for future port property developments; initiatives implemented on two customer developments this year
- Digital Business Strategy – Developed to create value as a leading, digitally enabled port to drive measurable and tangible financial benefits for PBPL, our customers and stakeholders
- Reconciliation Action Plan – Launching in 2020/21 and seeking endorsement from Reconciliation Australia.
