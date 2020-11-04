2020 November 4 15:18

Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment

Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) has received a 5-star GRESB rating - a globally recognised assessment that evaluates ESG performance and sustainability ‘best practices’ for real estate and infrastructure funds, companies and assets worldwide.



PBPL was also the highest ranked port company in the ‘Transport: Port Companies’ category, and its overall score reached 87/100 (an improvement from 67/100 in 2018/19).



PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, said the Port of Brisbane was proud of the result, which reflected the company’s progress against its whole-of-business Sustainability Strategy and the significant progress that has been delivered over the last 12 months.



“Now entering its third year, our Sustainability Strategy is delivering real and tangible results both to PBPL and to the Port community,” said Mr Cummins.



“It’s a whole of business strategy, which looks at sustainability opportunities across the ‘Four Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity and Partnerships’.



“Many of the initiatives identified within the strategy are considered leading edge for the ports and logistics sector. We’re making progress against both our short and long-term targets and doing so in partnership with our many stakeholders.



“This ranking and global recognition gives us great confidence that our strategy is enabling the business to respond in a responsible, balanced and sustainable way, and delivering positive outcomes for our business, our customers and stakeholders, and the broader community.”



Key sustainability initiatives delivered/underway include: