2020 November 4 13:44

HAROPA ports remain fully operational

In this new period of lockdown and like during the previous one in last spring, HAROPA, ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris and all the players within our port area, remain more than ever mobilized to support customers.

The ports of LE HAVRE, ROUEN and PARIS ensure the continuity of activities including essential services regarding the accommodation of ocean vessels, and handling of goods to final destination or in transit.

About Seine Port Union

Association created in 2016, formed by the Maritime Port Union of Le Havre (UMEP), the Port Union of Rouen (UPR), the Port Community of Gennevilliers and the Port Community of Paris. The collaborations of these four port communities’ strategies strengthen the position on the Seine Axis and in the European and global port landscape, Seine Port Union is a federation joining the energies, assets and wishes of the above mentioned companies.

About HAROPA

HAROPA, the 5th largest port complex in Northern Europe, is a joint venture between the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris. Connected to every continent owing to a first-rate international shipping offer (linking around 700 ports worldwide). It serves a vast hinterland the center of which is in the Seine valley and the Paris region forming the biggest French consumer market area. With around 10 Normandy and Paris area partner ports, HAROPA now forms in France a global transport and logistics system, capable of providing a comprehensive end-to-end service. HAROPA handles over 120 million tons of cargo by sea and waterway each year. HAROPA business represents 160,000 jobs.

